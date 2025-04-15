Nottingham Building Society cuts rates again across its Foreign National products

Nottingham Building Society, the mortgages and savings mutual, has announced further rate reductions across its Foreign National mortgage range, reinforcing its commitment to supporting borrowers with complex circumstances.

The latest changes from the 175-year-old building society see rates cut by up to 0.10%, following a series of enhancements introduced in late 2024 to make homeownership more accessible for foreign nationals.

This included expanded visa acceptance to include global talent, pre-settlement, UK ancestry, British national overseas (BNO), health and care worker, skilled worker, tier 2 (if granted before 1st December 2020), and dependent visas (for joint applicants).

The Society has also previously announced rate reductions of up to 0.10% on its two-year foreign nationals and returning expats range and in December, confirmed that customers applying for a foreign national or returning expat mortgage can use new build incentives of up to 5% towards securing a deposit on a UK new build property.

Since launching the Foreign National proposition, Nottingham Building Society has received over £65 million in applications, with further enhancements to specialist lending planned throughout 2025.

Matt Kingston, Sales Director at Nottingham Building Society, said: “We’re proud to lead the way in specialist lending by offering more accessible solutions for customers who are often underserved by the mainstream. These latest rate reductions reflect our commitment to unlocking homeownership for people in complex or unique situations.

“Whether someone is new to the UK or returning after time abroad, our proposition is designed to meet them where they are – with flexible criteria, acceptance of overseas credit histories, and a truly human approach to underwriting.

“This is about more than rates. It’s about removing barriers and reshaping what’s possible for foreign national borrowers. So far, many of the customers we’ve been able to help have come to the UK on a Health & Care Worker Visa to provide invaluable support our NHS and Care Sector.”