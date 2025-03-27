Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine Logo

Nottingham Building Society takes further steps to improve affordability by reducing stress rates across residential and buy-to-let

Jenny Hunter

·

 Nottingham Building Society, the mortgages and savings mutual, has taken further steps to improve affordability for future homebuyers by making a series of reductions across its stress rates for residential and buy-to-let applications.

Stress rates for residential applications have been cut by 0.15%, with the lowest now at 6.20%, increasing the affordability of home loans for aspiring homeowners.  Meanwhile, buy-to-let stress rates have been reduced by 0.30%, with the lowest now at 5.70%, providing greater flexibility for landlords and property investors.

The series of significant changes come just weeks after Nottingham Building Society also launched two new residential cashback products to combat the impending stamp duty changes — allowing future homebuyers to claim up to £5,000 in cashback — as the Society continues to explore solutions to improve affordability testing.

Matt Kingston, Sales Director at Nottingham Building Society, said: “These changes are our latest step in making sure as many people as possible have access to fairer and more flexible mortgage solutions. We know that homeownership remains a key ambition for millions of people, but affordability remains one of the biggest hurdles. 

“By reducing our stress rates, we’re helping more borrowers — including those with complex income streams — access the homes they want, rather than being held back by restrictive affordability tests.

“These changes reflect both shifts in the interest rate environment and our own commitment to supporting a broader range of customers, including foreign nationals on a visa, self-employed workers, and those who may not fit the rigid, automated approach of some other lenders. means making sure as many people as possible have access to fair, flexible mortgage solutions.”

For more information visit www.thenottingham.com.

Related Articles

Sign up to the Mortgage & Property Newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Name

Trending Articles

Podcast Mortgage and Property
IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk Mortage and Property is the new addition to the IFA Talk podcast family, where we discuss the latest topics relevant to Mortgage and Property professionals.

IFA Talk Mortgage & Property Podcast – latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.