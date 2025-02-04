OMS launches Second Charges Quick Quote pilot

One Mortgage System (OMS), the technology-led single input enquiry-to-completion processing platform for intermediaries, has launched a pilot for Second Charges Quick Quote, its newly developed instant sourcing platform for second charge business.

The initial phase, in collaboration with Pepper Money, Interbridge, and Selina Finance, will allow OMS to refine and optimise the platform ahead of a full industry rollout.

Second Charges Quick Quote is designed to improve efficiencies across the second charge mortgage market by streamlining the sourcing process and providing instant access to multiple lender quotes. With real-time comparisons, brokers can quickly identify the most suitable options for their clients, without the need to complete a full Decision in Principle (DIP).

This initiative reflects the growing demand for technology-driven solutions in the second charge lending market.

OMS is the only end-to-end platform which covers such a wide range of product areas including residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance, and protection. It is integrated with market-leading providers – Ignite, Submissions Brain, The Source, Twenty7Tec, iPipeline, Hometrack, Experian, Equifax, Uinsure, Air Sourcing and Knowledge Bank – to provide users with best in class for product sourcing, protection sourcing and criteria searching.

Henry Vaughan, VP of Growth at Selina Finance said:

“As one of the first lenders to integrate with OMS, we’ve seen first-hand how technology streamlines the process for brokers and their clients. This collaboration enabled us to provide brokers with instant access to our competitive products and innovative solutions. The expanded launch of Second Charges Quick Quote is an exciting next step, further enhancing the speed and precision brokers can offer their clients. We’re proud to continue our partnership with OMS as they refine this innovative solution, helping to drive greater efficiency and better outcomes for brokers and their customers.”

Ryan McGrath, Second Charge Sales Director at Pepper Money, said:

“At Pepper Money, we understand the importance of technology in supporting brokers and enhancing the customer journey. This includes both developing our own technology offering to deliver a slick application and completion process, as well as working with our strategic partners on platforms that help brokers to research and source the best option for their clients. Second Charges Quick Quote by OMS aligns perfectly with our commitment to making second charge lending faster, simpler, and more accessible and we’re excited to collaborate on this innovative platform. It has the potential to drive real efficiency gains and deliver outstanding value both to brokers and customers.”

Neal Jannels, Managing Director of One Mortgage System, commented:

“The launch of Second Charges Quick Quote represents a major advancement in simplifying the second charge lending process, reinforcing OMS’s commitment to developing and delivering smarter, faster, and more efficient solutions across the intermediary market.

“Once the pilot is successfully completed, we plan to extend Second Charges Quick Quote to a broader range of second charge lenders, further expanding broker access to instant mortgage solutions while minimising administrative burdens.”