Only a quarter of mortgage brokers ‘very comfortable’ explaining valuations, reveals CSS webinar poll

Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS), one of the UK’s leading providers of valuation panel management and property risk services, has revealed notable gaps in mortgage brokers’ confidence when explaining how properties are valued.

The results were shared during a recent CSS webinar titled – How properties are valued and the process around valuation appeals. A live poll found that only 25% of brokers felt “very comfortable” discussing the valuation process with clients, while 53% said they were “somewhat comfortable.” 14% admitted they were “not really comfortable,” and 8% were neutral. Notably, 0% said they avoid the topic altogether.

When asked if they believed that estate agency market appraisals and agreed sales prices accurately represent market value, 71% of brokers said no, with only 29% believing they do.

The webinar also explored broker sentiment on the future of valuation appeals. While 54% expect no change over the next 12 months, 41% anticipate an increase in appeal volumes – signalling rising awareness and sensitivity around the valuation process.

This latest session welcomed two leading experts to the panel; Adam Whiting, Associate Director – Field Quality, RICS Registered Valuer, Countrywide Surveying Services and Nigel Sellars, Professional Practice, RICS.

The event was hosted by Rebecca Freeman, Director of Field Operations at Countrywide Surveying Services and attracted an audience of over 350 highly engaged property professionals, including brokers, lenders, developers, and surveyors.

Rebecca Freeman, Director of Field Operations at Countrywide Surveying Services, commented:

“The role of brokers in helping clients navigate the valuation process has never been more important. While many buyers feel reasonably confident, there remains a clear opportunity for closer collaboration between brokers and surveyors to deliver consistent, informed guidance throughout the property journey. By encouraging open dialogue and aligning insights, both parties can not only enhance the customer experience but also help reinforce trust and transparency across the entire housing chain.”