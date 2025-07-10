ONP Solicitors partners with Coventry Building Society on buy-to-Let remortgage service

ONP Solicitors, has partnered with Coventry Building Society as the sole legal services provider in England and Wales for the lender’s new Fees Assisted Buy-to-Let Limited Company Remortgage proposition.

The partnership, which launched earlier this year, marks Coventry Building Society’s release of its first product specifically for limited company landlords. With service quality and reputation paramount, Coventry selected ONP for its proven track record, market credibility, and outstanding reputation within the intermediary community.

The service is being delivered from ONP by a dedicated team led by Chris Horwood and Sarah Lockwood. Drawing on the expertise of ONP’s experienced legal, operational and in-house IT teams – as well as its longstanding partnership with Scottish law firm McVey and Murricane – the onboarding process was designed to ensure a seamless experience for both brokers and customers. A soft launch in March was met with overwhelmingly positive broker feedback, enabling a full rollout in April.

Shelley Rodway, Senior Relationship Manager – Lending at Coventry Building Society, commented: “At Coventry Building Society, we’re committed to delivering great outcomes for our broker partners and their clients, and that starts with choosing the right legal partner. ONP’s reputation for service quality, their experience in the Limited Company BTL space, and their collaborative approach made them a natural fit for this proposition. We’ve been impressed by how smoothly the onboarding has gone and by the positive feedback we’re already seeing from the broker community.”

Craig Underwood, Group Chief Operating Officer at Movera said: “We are delighted to be working with Coventry Building Society on this important proposition. Our service combines digital innovation with the personal expertise of our Case Managers, and the early response from brokers has been fantastic. With our first completion achieved within just 18 days of offer – particularly impressive given the complexities of Limited Company BTL cases – this partnership is already delivering results.”

The onboarding process included integration with the Lender Exchange platform and involved collaborative working across both businesses. Coventry’s decision to partner with ONP reflects a shared focus on customer satisfaction.

In addition, ONP have been added to Coventry Building Society’s main Fees Assisted Remortgage Panel to further support Coventry Building Society and its customers.