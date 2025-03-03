Origo launches Unipass Transfer Tracking for advisers

Origo is pleased to announce the launch of its new Unipass Transfer Tracking service for advisers. Unipass Transfer Tracking is the only complete service in the market where advisers can monitor the progress of all their client’s pension transfers online in just a few clicks.

Advisers will have access to real-time information from any provider or platform using the Origo Transfer Service, through a single digital portal. The service only requires advisers to input a few simple details, meaning much less time spent on phone calls to check the status and completion timescales for transfers. And, crucially for their clients, it will provide much greater peace of mind that their life savings are secure.

The Origo Transfer Service accounts for around 80% of all DC pension transfers in the market, with over 80 provider and platform organisations signed up to the service. Unipass Transfer Tracking will be available as a Beta service initially, and is free for advisers.

Anthony Rafferty, CEO of Origo Services, comments: “We’ve been on a mission to completely transform the customer’s experience of pension and investment transfers. A huge part of that has been to replace clunky manual admin with digital processes through our transfer service, which has reduced transfer times by 80%.

“But having easy access to updates and tracking information for transfers felt like a missing piece of the puzzle to improve things further, by helping remove uncertainty for advisers and clients.

“Unipass Transfer Tracking provides a single destination where advisers can get exact progress on any pension transfer and is the type of tool we believe advisers will get use out of practically every day.”