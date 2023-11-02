Paradigm launch 6th Annual ‘Help Fight Hunger’ Reverse Advent Calendar Charity Drive

Paradigm, has today (2nd November 2023) launched its sixth annual ‘Reverse Advent’ charity drive running throughout November and December, in aid of The Trussell Trust.

The Trussell Trust is the only nationwide network of foodbanks providing emergency food and support to people in crisis right across the UK.

Between April 2022 and March 2023, 2.986 million emergency food parcels were handed out by The Trussell Trust, a 37% increase on the previous year and the most parcels ever distributed by the network in a year. The number of people who used a food bank for the first time was 760,000. Over one million of those emergency food parcels went to children – a figure that has more than doubled since Paradigm first started this charity drive.

Paradigm is once again encouraging its 1,750-plus member firms, strategic partners, and the wider financial services industry, to take part in the following ways:

Collect non-perishable food items and toiletries in offices, which can be taken to a local food bank to support those in need. Paradigm are happy to accept donations to their offices, which they will take to their local distribution centre.

Consider making a financial donation. Paradigm has once again set up a Just Giving page where financial donations can be made and Gift Aid added where appropriate. The Just Giving page can be accessed here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/paradigm-reverse-advent-2023

Last year Paradigm raised just shy of £3k (including Gift Aid) and would like to beat this amount in 2023. Members of the Paradigm team also supported its local food bank, spending a day sorting and processing donations, and creating emergency food parcels and are planning to do so again in December this year.

For more information on The Trussell Trust and to find your local foodbank, please visit: www.trusselltrust.org

Riona Mulherin, Director of Marketing & Operations for Paradigm, commented:

“It’s a sad fact that since we started this ‘Reverse Advent’ charity drive, the need for food banks and emergency support for people right across the UK has continued to increase dramatically, having risen by 120% compared to five years ago. The numbers reveal that The Trussell Trust is providing more food parcels than ever before, and over a million of these go to children.

“We know many people are facing a particularly difficult time this year as a result of the economic environment, and so we are asking for anyone across the industry who is in a position to do so, to get involved.

“We would appreciate support either by contributing to the ‘Reverse Advent’ drive by collecting food and toiletries, or to make a financial donation, or indeed if they are able, to do both. There are certain foods that are particularly in demand, namely pasta sauce, tinned fish, biscuits, fruit juice, tinned vegetables and toiletries, so if anyone is able to support The Trussell Trust by providing these, that would be most appreciated.

“Last year, several of our team members were able to spend the day at our local distribution centre, and it was incredibly moving to see the reality that people using the foodbanks face, which certainly demonstrated how important it is we continue to support this cause in any way possible. Sadly, this year the local centre has already advised that they have seen significantly lower volumes of donations which is extremely worrying.

“We’ve been delighted in previous years by the support we’ve received from across the industry and we’d love to see this again. It is a time of year which can be difficult for so many families, so please support us as much as you are able to.”

For more information on Paradigm Mortgage Services’ please visit: www.paradigm.co.uk/mortgages