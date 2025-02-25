Paradigm launch new mental health and wellbeing hub for advisers

Paradigm, a leading provider of mortgage, protection, and compliance services, has today (25th February 2025) announced the launch of a new Mental Health and Wellbeing hub for advisers and firms.

The Hub is designed to bring together a range of support, resources and tools for intermediaries to help manage stress, improve their work-life balance, and enhance their overall wellbeing.

Available in one place, the Paradigm hub offers:

Tips for employers on how they can support their employees’ mental health and wellbeing.

Information on how to manage stress.

Details on the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC), of which Paradigm is a signatory.

A range of resources, including Paradigm’s own podcast, reports on mental health and wellbeing covering topics such as suicide prevention, more information on mental health issues and workplace wellbeing, etc.

Details about the role of mental health first aiders, and why firms may want to consider this form of training.

A mental health and wellbeing calendar highlighting key dates in the year as a means of raising awareness and opening up conversations about mental health.

A list of key charities active in this area that can offer to support to those who are struggling, and links to learn more.

Paradigm’s new Mental Health and Wellbeing hub can be accessed at: www.paradigm.co.uk/services/health-and-wellbeing

For more information on Paradigm Mortgage Services, please visit: www.paradigm.co.uk/mortgages

Riona Mulherin, Director of Marketing & Operations at Paradigm, commented:

“Last year’s Mental Health & Wellbeing Report from the MIMHC revealed some shocking results, including an increase in the number of those working in the mortgage industry who reported their mental health as being poor, a decrease in those who said it was excellent or good, a sizeable increase in the number who were working more than 45 hours a week, an increase in those who said they are not getting enough sleep, and an increase in those who said their work/life balance had worsened.

“Considered together, this presents a picture where the mental health and wellbeing of large numbers in our industry are not where we would like them to be. Although it’s great we are seeing more people having open discussions about mental health, these statistics demonstrated more needs to be done to actually tackle the issues that individuals are facing and make a positive change. Clearly the current scenario is not conducive to good mental health, nor is it sustainable for most individuals and could ultimately lead to greater health issues.

“To that end, we’ve launched our new Hub which is designed to bring together a raft of useful resources and support tools which can help move us all along a more positive path, whether you are seeking to establish preventative measures within your business or are looking to support someone who may already be struggling.

“There’s a range of tips on how firms can support their teams better in this area, help in managing stress, plus links to a range of other helpful offerings including our own podcast on this topic.

“We’re therefore inviting all advisers and firms to explore our Hub, to prioritise mental health and wellbeing both personally and within your business, and to help enhance overall quality of life and hopefully achieve greater success in maintaining that work-life balance. As ever, this page sits on our public-facing website and can be accessed by anyone across the industry, whether they are an existing Paradigm member or not.”