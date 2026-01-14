Pepper Money cuts Residential rates and adds free valuations across Buy to Let range

Specialist mortgage lender Pepper Money has announced significant enhancements across its Pepper 48 Residential and Buy-to-Let product ranges, including rate reductions of up to 0.35% and the introduction of free valuations across key Buy-to-Let products.

The changes follow Pepper’s ongoing focus on helping brokers service customers who fall outside the mainstream, providing pricing and packaging options designed around real-world incomes and affordability. Pepper has built a strong reputation for reliability and speed of decision making. With these latest price improvements, the lender is positioning itself as a triple threat for advisers, combining dependable service, fast turnarounds and competitive pricing to support more cases through to completion.

Up to 0.35% reductions across Pepper48 Residential

Reductions span two-, three- and five-year fixed products including a reduction of up to 0.35% at 85% loan-to-value (LTV). Several Limited Edition products have also been sharpened, including Pepper48 five-year 75% LTV Limited Edition (minimum £350k loan size), now starting from 4.79%, and the five-year Pepper48 Limited Edition, reduced to 5.04%, giving brokers enhanced options for customers seeking higher LTVs or larger loans.

Changes include:

Product Term LTV Rate Reduction Updated lowest rate Pepper48 – Limited Edition 5 years 75% 0.10% 5.04% Pepper48 – Limited Edition Min 350K loan 5 years 75% 0.10% 4.79% Pepper48 Light 2 years 75% 0.25% 5.39% Pepper48 Light 2 years 80% 0.05% 5.99% Pepper48 Light 2 years 85% 0.35% 6.04% Pepper48 Light 5 years 75% 0.10% 5.24% Pepper48 Light 5 years 80% 0.25% 5.49% Pepper48 Light 5 years 85% 0.25% 5.84%

Free valuations now available on Buy-to-Let

In a further boost to landlords and intermediaries, Pepper Money is introducing free valuations across Pepper48 and Pepper36 Buy to Let products.

The change applies to both individual and limited company borrowers, reducing upfront customer costs at application and supporting brokers sourcing value-driven options in a competitive market. With further rental regulation on the horizon, many landlords will be looking for greater certainty, with free valuations empowering them to make informed decisions on yield, pricing strategies and portfolio planning through the year ahead.

Paul Adams, Sales Director at Pepper Money, commented: “We’ve started 2026 how we intend to continue the year – making proactive decisions to support brokers. We understand the challenges they face when supporting customers who don’t neatly fit high-street criteria. By reducing pricing across our Pepper48 range and removing valuation costs on Buy to Let products, an area of particular focus for us in 2026, we’re making it easier for advisers to place more cases with confidence.

“We remain committed to growing the specialist market with meaningful enhancements, and these announcements are just the latest step. As always, we’re listening to broker feedback, and we look forward to sharing further improvements throughout 2026.”