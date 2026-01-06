Pepper Money enhances Buy to Let range with rate reductions and expanded HMO criteria

Specialist mortgage lender Pepper Money has announced a series of enhancements to its Buy to Let mortgage offering, including rate reductions across two and five-year fixed products and expanded criteria for Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs).

Pepper Money will now support HMOs on properties with an EPC rating of D or E, broadening eligibility beyond the existing A–C requirement and aligning with market expectations while maintaining a pragmatic approach to energy efficiency.

Alongside the criteria update, Pepper Money has reduced rates by up to 25 basis points on two-year fixed products and up to 15 basis points on five-year fixed products, delivering improved value for both individual landlords and limited company borrowers.

The lender has introduced new lowest two- and five-year fixed rates of 4.44% up to 70% LTV, with a 7% completion fee. These enhancements build on Pepper Money’s re-entry into the Buy to Let market in 2025, where the lender reintroduced a product range designed around flexibility, speed and inclusive affordability assessments. As with the wider Buy to Let range, affordability continues to be assessed using ICRs rather than personal income or bank statements, with rental income assessed by an independent RICS surveyor.

Paul Adams, Sales Director at Pepper Money, said: “These latest enhancements demonstrate our ongoing commitment to supporting landlords in a challenging market. By reducing rates across key Buy to Let products and broadening our HMO criteria, we’re responding directly to broker feedback and the needs of landlords who are navigating higher costs and evolving regulation.”

“We remain focused on delivering specialist lending products that prioritise real-world affordability and speed, while continuing to build out our Buy to Let proposition. This is another step in strengthening our offering for brokers and their landlord customers, with further enhancements planned.”