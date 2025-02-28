PFS appoints two new board members

The Personal Finance Society (PFS) has announced the appointment of two new Board members. PFS members Kate Gannon and Craig Palfrey will join the Board on Monday 3 March.

Kate is a Chartered Financial Planner, a Fellow of the PFS and a Chartered Wealth Planner with CISI. She is also a founder of Themis Wealth Management in Cornwall. Kate won Chartered Financial Planner of the Year in 2016/17 and was named Role Model of the Year at the Women in Financial Advice Awards, for pioneering the 4-day working week in her practice.

Kate previously spent 20 years with Barclays Bank, and has been Treasurer Trustee for Age UK Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly for the last 8 years. She also mentors and attends schools in her local area to promote the financial planning profession on behalf of the PFS.

Kate Gannon said: “It is a great honour to join the PFS Board, an organisation that I am passionate about, and have been involved with for many years. I am committed to the promotion of excellence within the personal finance sector, supporting the work of PFS members, and upholding standards, professionalism and trust.”

Craig has been a Certified Financial Planner since 2007, and is also a Chartered Wealth Manager, accredited with Society of Later Life Advisers for Retirement advice. He is an Education Champion for the PFS, mentor, and regularly speaks at professional and public events on aspects of financial planning.

Craig has been Managing Director of Penguin Wealth Planners since 2010, where he leads the Financial Planning Team, and Compliance Oversight. Penguin is a 10-time winner of the Estate Planning Firm of the Year, awarded by Solidus Independent Estate Planning, and has been a finalist at the Great British Entrepreneurship Awards.

Craig Palfrey said: “The PFS is a pillar within our sector, with a long history of supporting Personal Finance professionals in delivering excellent service to their clients. I am pleased to contribute my own knowledge and experience to the work of the PFS, and help shape the future of our professional body. I look forward to working with PFS Board colleagues to deliver positive outcomes for our membership.”

Carla Brown, President of the PFS, said: “I am delighted to welcome Craig and Kate to the PFS Board. They each offer a wealth of knowledge and experience from expansive financial planning careers, which will undoubtedly be of great benefit to our members. I look forward to working with our new Directors on behalf of all PFS members.”