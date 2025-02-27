PIMCO’s Dan Ivascyn shares latest market views from the Investment Committee

In a new video, Dan Ivascyn, Group CIO at PIMCO, shares the latest market views from PIMCO’s Investment Committee. He explains why volatility creates a target-rich environment in fixed income, and reveals how to build a resilient portfolio which capitalises on opportunities across public and private markets.

In the video, Dan touches on a number of key points, including on tariffs, where he says:

“You do not only have uncertainty here in the United States, but you have a lot of uncertainty in terms of relationships with other countries, impact on markets. And that’s creating not only a lot of localized volatility but volatility across countries, across sectors, across yield curves and that’s a great opportunity as well. So I think the key theme going into this year is to have a healthy degree of humility around the uncertainty. Acknowledge the uncertainty, but look to take advantage of the full global opportunity set, both within the liquid higher quality areas of the market, as well as in some of the more credit sensitive areas as well.”

To watch the full video or read the transcript, click here.

Dan Ivascyn