Podcast #103:  What might Trump 2.0 mean for investing in the US? With Federated Hermes’ Mark Sherlock

Next week’s inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the US marks the start of a new administration.

Trump’s pro-growth agenda is certainly giving advisers and investment managers plenty to think about. But what might this incoming administration mean for investing in the US? Will Trump fulfil all the talk of cutting taxes, raising tariffs, easing the regulatory burden on businesses, deporting millions of immigrants etc? And, if he does, then what might it all mean for the prospects for investing in the US?

Sue and Brandon’s guest on this week’s IFA Talk Podcast is Mark Sherlock, Head of US equities at Federated Hermes. In this episode, Mark tells us why he’s generally feeling positive about US investment prospects – particularly in the small and mid-cap arena where valuations remain compelling. They discuss some of the uncertainties as well as risks that lie ahead as well as some of the reasons to be optimistic that 2025 will provide plenty of opportunity for active managers to deliver alpha.

As well as this week's podcast, right here on IFA Magazine we've got plenty more news, views, analysis and insights relevant to the needs of advisers into what the incoming administration might mean for the US economy and stockmarkets – and for the global economy and stockmarkets too.