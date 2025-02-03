Podcast #105: Financial services in an AI era with Stuart Breyer from Mallowstreet 

In our latest IFA Talk podcast, hosts Jenny and Brandon sit down with Stuart Breyer, CEO of Mallowstreet, to talk all things AI and its growing role in financial services.

Stu shares how Mallowstreet is using AI, especially their SOFI tool, to make things run smoother and drive innovation. They chat about how AI can work alongside advisers to boost client service and streamline processes. If you’ve been wondering how to choose the right AI tools or what to consider when integrating them into your business, this episode has you covered.

Stuart also tackles some big questions—like how safe AI is for financial services and how to make sure it’s used securely.

If you want to get a better handle on how AI is changing wealth management and where it’s headed, this is the episode for you. Don’t miss it!

Check out the full episode on our website and explore more content while you’re there. To find out more about Mallowstreet’s SOFI tool, you can find that here.

Listen to the full conversation here.

