Podcast #124: Paraplanners in the spotlight! Results from The Lang Cat’s ‘State of The Advice Nation’ report with Steve Nelson

In the latest episode of IFA Talk, we’re diving into the findings of The Lang Cat’s State of The Advice Nation report with Steve Nelson, Insights Director at The Lang Cat. Co-hosting with our Editor, Sue Whitbread is our very own Senior Financial Journalist, Jenny Hunter, who brings a unique perspective as a part-time Chartered Paraplanner herself.

The report reveals that more paraplanners than ever are choosing to remain in their roles rather than transitioning into advisory positions. But it’s not all smooth sailing – ongoing frustrations around remuneration and the lack of a dedicated Chartered pathway are still hot topics.

Steve shares his insights on what’s driving these trends, the evolving perception of paraplanners in the industry, and what the future might hold – especially as AI continues to shake up the financial advice sector. Steve gets Jenny involved in the conversation as well and puts her on the spot, throwing a few questions her way, making her a part guest, part host for this episode.

So, whether you’re a paraplanner looking for career inspiration or an adviser curious about the shifting dynamics within your team, this episode is packed with valuable insights.

You can find the full ‘State of The Advice Nation’ report, which is well worth a read, by following this link.

Listen to the episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon!

You can also listen to the Legal & General episode, mentioned in this podcast, by clicking here!

Steven Nelson

Steve is The Lang Cat’s Insight Director, responsible for a wonderful team that manages the various research reports and initiatives within the organisation. He graduated with an extremely mediocre Computer Science degree from Edinburgh University, but like so many others in the city, Steve woke up one morning working in financial services and is still here 20+ years later.

Steve has held a variety of roles in both marketing and insight, but all roads seem to lead back to the advice profession and he’s happiest chatting to paraplanners, advisers and business owners about what keeps them awake at night. He is the creator of State of the Advice Nation, the lang cat’s annual omnibus study of the advice in the UK, and manages the lang cat panel of 1,600+ members of the advice profession.