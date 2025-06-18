,

Podcast #127: Insight and actions from FE Fundinfo’s latest financial adviser survey, with David Scholes, Director of Wealth Sales

Matt Williams

In this week’s episode of IFA Talk, we dig into some of the recent insights from FE Fundinfo’s latest financial adviser survey, which looks into the real-world challenges and key trends that advisers are currently experiencing.

From increased regulation and market volatility to shifting client expectations, the landscape isn’t exactly getting any simpler. Helping us unravel this is David Scholes, Director of Wealth Sales at FE Fundinfo.

David talks about how artificial intelligence is starting to reshape the way the advice industry works and diving into one of the biggest opportunities – and challenges – facing advisers today: the great generational wealth transfer.

Listen to this episode on SpotifyApple Podcasts and Amazon.

You can also listen to the Legal & General episode, mentioned in this podcast, by clicking here!

David Scholes

David Scholes is Director of Wealth Sales at FE fundinfo. He is responsible for ensuring that FE fundinfo’s solutions provide the necessary features to keep clients competitive and compliant, and for educating clients on how to use those solutions most effectively.

In his almost 20 years at FE fundinfo, David has worked across the life and pension team, advisers, and most recently, strategic clients to understand and deploy cutting-edge software and investment solutions.

