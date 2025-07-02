Podcast #129: Dealing with investor anxiety with Novia Global’s Linda Johnstone

How can advisers help clients stay calm in stormy markets? In the latest episode of IFA Talk, Sue and Matt tackle a topic that’s becoming more and more relevant for advisers and their clients: investor anxiety.

With markets showing plenty of volatility right now, it’s no surprise that some clients are feeling uncertain – even panicked – about their investments. And while short-term market moves may come and go, the emotional response they provoke can leave lasting impacts if not addressed properly.

That’s why this week, Sue and Matt are joined by Linda Johnstone, Head of Investment Proposition at Novia Global, to share her expert insight on managing investor anxiety. Not only does Linda highlight how advisers can play a key role in guiding clients through challenging times but she also offers top tips to help clients manage such anxiety.

As Linda makes clear, “Anxiety is emotion, not strategy – and it’s often rooted in short-term thinking. The challenge for advisers is to reframe the narrative, remind clients of the long-term view, and build trust through consistency and communication.”

Whether you’re looking for practical behavioural finance tips or a fresh take on how best to support client wellbeing, this conversation with Linda is packed with timely value for advisers.

Also, you can listen to the Brooks MacDonald podcast, referenced in this episode, by clicking here.

Linda Johnstone

Linda Johnstone is Head of Investment Proposition at Novia Global. She has over 25 years of experience in international financial services. She brings together her knowledge of funds, platforms and DFMs to enhance Novia Global’s investment proposition and provide advisers with the tools and choice needed to deliver effective investment solutions for clients.