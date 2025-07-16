Podcast #131: Is ESG investment evolving – or just being rebranded? With Parmenion’s Mollie Thornton

In this episode of IFA Talk, Sue and Matt are joined by Mollie Thornton, Senior Investment Manager at Parmenion, to explore how ESG investing is changing and what that means for advisers.

We look beyond the usual headlines to ask: why are companies like Amazon now appearing in ESG and MPS portfolios? Mollie explains what’s behind this shift and whether it signals a more pragmatic, engagement-led approach to ESG.

She also breaks down the key differences between exclusion-based strategies and those focused on active engagement, offering practical tips on how advisers can spot the difference. Is a fund manager really driving change, or just finding a way to hold high-performing but controversial stocks?

Finally, with the FCA’s SDR in play, Mollie shares how fund labels can help advisers have more confident, transparent ESG conversations with clients.

Listen to this podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon!

Mollie Thornton

Mollie is a member of Parmenion’s growing investment team. With a background in strategic asset allocation, portfolio construction, investment manager selection and monitoring, Mollie has a wide ranging remit and is particularly focused on driving their ESG capabilities. She is co-lead manager for the Parmenion ESG Growth solution range, as well as a voting member of their investment research committee.

Mollie has a first-class degree in Mathematics from the University of Bristol, helping her to launch a career in finance fresh from graduation. Mollie joined Mercer and quickly qualified as a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries (specialising in investments), bringing a specialist perspective to risk management and investment selection.