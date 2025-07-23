Podcast #132: What’s next for VCTs after the sunset clause extension, with Chris Lewis, Chair of the Venture Capital Trust Association

In this episode of IFA Talk, Matt and Jenny discuss all things VCTs, following the extension of the sunset clause.

Joining them to share his expert insights is Chris Lewis, Chair of the Venture Capital Trust Association. Chris reveals his thoughts on what’s likely to shape the VCT agenda, as well as providing some real-world examples of companies these trusts are backing across the UK.

They also explore the wider economic impact of the VCT market – now supporting over 1,000 companies and managing more than £6.5 billion, along with the key things advisers and investors should keep in mind when considering VCTs in today’s uncertain environment.

You can listen to this episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon!

Also, you can listen to the Brooks MacDonald podcast, referenced in this episode, by clicking here.

Chris Lewis

Chris is the chair of the VCTA, having succeeded Will Fraser-Allen in the role as of January 2024. Chris brings over 25 years of wider industry experience to the Chair role. He is currently Chief Financial and Operating Officer at Pembroke VCT, which manages more than £200m in VCT assets, spanning a diverse portfolio of over 40 growth-stage companies.

Prior to joining Pembroke in 2019, Chris was the Chief Financial Officer at Downing LLP, which was an active investor in growing businesses through its VCT and EIS products. He has also worked in professional services, with KPMG & EY, and with a Family Office.