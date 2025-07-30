Podcast #133: Tariffs, interest rates and gold – what’s next for markets? With Capital.com’s Daniela Sabin Hathorn

In this week’s episode of IFA Talk, we’re tackling some of the big themes dominating market conversations in 2025, notably tariffs, interest rates, and the soaring price of gold.

With geopolitical tensions running high and Trump’s tariffs creating waves across global markets, we ask what it all means for advisers and their clients. To help make sense of the current investment landscape, Sue and Matt are joined by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com, for a timely and insightful discussion.

Why listen? Key takeaways for financial advisers

Whether you’re thinking about client concerns, portfolio positioning, or asset allocation strategies, this episode offers valuable perspectives, including:

How Trump’s tariff policies could impact global economic growth in the second half of 2025 and beyond

in the second half of 2025 and beyond The outlook for global interest rates – and whether advisers should expect further cuts or renewed inflationary pressure

– and whether advisers should expect further cuts or renewed inflationary pressure The future of US equities – will the dominant market narrative continue or is a slowdown looming?

– will the dominant market narrative continue or is a slowdown looming? What’s next for gold? With prices near record highs, Daniela shares her take on whether demand will hold up

Listen now to hear Daniela’s market views and practical insights to help support your investment conversations with clients.

Given that markets can move so quickly right now, we should add that this podcast episode with Daniela was recorded on 23rd July.

You can listen to this episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon!

Daniela Sabin Hathorn

Daniela is an experienced market commentator with a demonstrable history of delivering high-impact macroeconomic and technical analysis to clients. With Capital.com and formerly IG, she has built expertise in areas ranging from equities and forex to commodities and beyond, with an advanced ability to bring markets to life for retail traders.

