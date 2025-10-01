Podcast #142: Are pension transfer woes really over? A conversation with Anthony Rafferty, CEO of Origo 

This week on IFA Talk, we’re getting into one of the biggest talking points in pensions – transfers. For years, they’ve been a bit of a nightmare. Slow processes, endless paperwork, frustrated clients… we’ve all heard the stories. But are those days finally behind us, or is there still work to be done?

Sue Whitbread, Editor here at IFA Magazine, and Senior Financial Journalist Jenny Hunter are joined by Anthony Rafferty, CEO of Origo, to find out. Anthony shares his take on what’s changed, why some providers are getting it right while others are still dragging their heels, and what it’s going to take to bring everyone up to speed.

Of course, the pensions world never stands still, so the chat also covers how wider uncertainty could affect things over the months ahead. And then there’s the pensions dashboard, after all the delays, is it finally back on track? What will it mean for advisers, providers and consumers once it’s up and running?

It’s a lively, insightful conversation with plenty of straight talk about where we are now and what’s coming next.

Be sure to check out this episode and all other episodes of IFA Talk on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon!

Also, be sure to check out our recent episode with L&G’s Francis Chua, mentioned in this episode, by clicking here!

Anthony Rafferty

Anthony Rafferty is CEO of the UK’s original Fintech, Origo. Origo’s mission is to connect the Financial Services industry for the benefit of everyone, creating digital solutions which solve yesterday’s analogue problems.

Anthony’s career in financial services spans 25 years and he is also a Director of Scottish Financial Enterprise, the representative body for Scotland’s Financial Services industry, as well as sitting on the Advisory Boards of FinTech Scotland and TISAtech.