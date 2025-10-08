Podcast #143: How advisers can help clients avoid a retirement income shortfall with Gill Millen, Managing Director at Bowmore Financial Planning

This week on IFA Talk, Matt Williams and Jenny Hunter are joined by Gill Millen, Managing Director at Bowmore Financial Planning, to dig into one of the most pressing issues facing advisers and their clients today: people simply aren’t saving enough for retirement.

Bowmore’s latest analysis reveals that many clients, even those in their 40s and 50s and beyond, are contributing far below recommended levels, putting them at risk of a serious retirement income shortfall. In this episode, Gill shares practical ideas for how advisers can use this data to encourage clients to boost contributions and engage with their pensions earlier.

The conversation covers why under-saving is such a growing concern, how advisers can engage younger clients without adding to their financial stress, the best ways to nudge clients to increase contributions gradually, and where advisers can add the most value through smart pension planning.

If you’re looking for actionable tips to help clients secure a more sustainable retirement income, this is an episode you won’t want to miss.

Be sure to check out this episode and all other episodes of IFA Talk on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon!

Also, be sure to check out our recent episode with L&G’s Francis Chua, mentioned in this episode, by clicking here!

Gill Bowmore

Gill has been at Bowmore for over 10 years and is now heading up the recently rebranded Bowmore Corporate Benefits team, providing business clients with a range of corporate benefit services underpinned by the principles of financial planning, ensuring that employers derive value from their benefit spend while helping to engage, educate and empower their employees with financial awareness and wellbeing.

Through her career, Gill has combined roles in running the business with advising individual and companies and is a Fellow of the PFS and a Chartered Financial Planner. Pensions are her first love, and she still enjoys the legal and legislative complexities and challenges they can present. She loves problem-solving and the opportunity to help clients create financial order out of chaos.