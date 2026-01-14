Podcast #154: Succession planning and valuing adviser independence, with Westminster Wealth’s Martin Lockyer

This week on IFA Talk, we’re joined by Martin Lockyer, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Westminster Wealth Management, to find out from his years of experience as an adviser and running an advice business, what it takes to build and run a successful firm.

Martin’s insight into succession planning is particularly thought provoking, and reinforces the idea that it should never be a one-size fits all approach.

In this episode, Meg Bratley and Sue Whitbread talk to Martin about the practical challenges and opportunities facing advice firms, from maintaining long-term client relationships to protecting independence in a landscape dominated by consolidation and regulation.

Martin shares his expertise based on years of experience, and offers practical insights and strategies that can help advisers create sustainable businesses while delivering excellent outcomes for clients.

Highlights include:

How to run a succession-based business that prioritises clients and stakeholders alike.

The advantages of a self-employed, proprietary-book adviser model versus the traditional employed framework.

Navigating regulatory and operational pressures while maintaining independence.

Martin’s three top tips for advisers looking to future-proof their business.

Whether you’re a business owner, manager, or adviser seeking actionable best practice ideas and real-world perspectives, this episode is sure to get you thinking.

Martin Lockyer

Martin Lockyer is one of the Co-Founders of Westminster Wealth Management and is Managing Partner of the firm. His Principal role has been to ensure the delivery and maintenance of Westminster Wealth Management’s values as well as providing the best environment for professional and entrepreneurial clients to have exclusive access to the firm’s specialist advice and superior service.

Martin is passionate about managing the firm’s key commercial relationships. All his decisions are centred around matching high net-worth individuals invested with us with the right specialist Adviser.