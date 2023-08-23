Podcast #53: How and why modern Equity Release plans deserve to be taken seriously – with Key’s Will Hale

Advisers will be all too aware of the historically well-publicised problems in Equity Release products in the past. However, things have improved significantly with this product range in recent years.

In fact, there have been such huge advances in modern Equity Release and Lifetime Mortgages to the extent that they’re now becoming a mainstream solution in financial planning. With more flexibility, features and benefits, they can now suit a really broad range of clients, especially as more and more clients are facing the prospect of being asset rich but cash poor.

In this week’s IFA Talk conversation, Sue and Brandon will be getting into the detail of why today’s equity release products are so different, with this week’s guest, Will Hale – CEO of Key Later Life finance.

Will is hugely experienced in the Equity Release market. Tune in to hear how he explains very clearly the features which advisers most need to be aware of, as well as some useful practical examples of client scenarios where these products can prove to be particularly valuable solutions.

