Practice what you preach: Only half of UK workers believe their employer’s actions match their words when it comes to ESG

One in eight UK workers (12%) believe that their business acts in a way that is not aligned with how it promotes itself

A third (32%) would leave their job if their employer’s commitment to environmental, social and ethical principles were not aligned with their own

One in five (19%) workers strongly agree that they would like their business to focus more on making a positive environmental, social and ethical impact

Only half (52%) of workers in the UK believe that the way their employer promotes itself is aligned with their actions towards environmental, social and ethical issues, according to new research from global research and insights agency Opinium.

Amongst senior decision-makers this rises to three in five (60%), suggesting there is some level of disconnect between how senior decision-makers perceive their business’ actions compared to middle management (58%) or more junior employees and manual workers (46%). One in eight UK workers (12%) believe that their business acts in a way that is not aligned with how it promotes itself.

There is mixed sentiment amongst workers on how important their business’ approach to environmental, social, and ethical principles are to them, with half of the workforce (48%) stating ESG is important, rising to 54% amongst workers aged 18-34.

However, the data revealed that ESG at work is integral to many, with a third (32%) revealing they would leave their job if their employer’s commitment to environmental, social and ethical principles was not aligned with their own. This is even more apparent among those who have more recently entered the workforce, rising to 43% of 18-34 year olds.

One in five (19%) workers strongly agree that they would like their business to focus more on making a positive environmental, social and ethical impact. Again, this is more of an issue for younger workers with over half (54%) of those aged 18-34 stating they agree, compared to 43% of those aged 35-54 and only one in three (34%) of workers aged 55+.

James Endersby, CEO of Opinium, commented: “Businesses of all sizes are facing challenges at the moment, whether it’s escalating costs and rising tax bills, pressure on performance or a drive for efficiency and automation. As a result, it appears that ESG matters have fallen down the priority list somewhat. However, environmental, social and ethical principles are not just nice-to have initiatives – they are becoming essential to retaining and attracting talent, particularly among younger generations. With Gen Z set to make up a third of the global workforce by 2030, their demand for meaningful ESG action will shape the future of work.

“Our research shows that nearly half of workers aged 18–34 would be willing to leave their jobs if their employer’s ESG commitments do not align with their own values. This generation is vocal about their expectations for action, not just promises, and businesses that fail to meet these expectations risk not only losing talent but also damaging their reputation.”