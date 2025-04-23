Precise bolsters residential range with leading low rates from 4.79%

Specialist lender Precise, part of OSB Group, has bolstered its residential product range with new limited edition products to further enhance its improved residential offering.

These new additions include a 2 year fixed rate option aimed towards first time buyers and 5 year fix options that include; £0 fees, refunded valuations and £300 cashback.

2 year fixed product highlights include:

Rates from 4.79% (35 bps reduction versus lowest 2 year fixed rate in the Core range)

Available at 75% and up to 85% LTV with a 1% fee

5 year fixed product highlights include:

Rates from 5.14%

£0 fee, refund of valuation and £300 cashback

Available up to 95% LTV – debt consolidation up to 90% LTV

Adrian Moloney, Intermediary Sales Director, OSB Group said “Precise are committed to delivering residential solutions to brokers with residential customers who may not fit mainstream lender criteria.

The products launched today, help bolster the already strong residential offering we have out in the market and builds on the recent launch of our popular 95% LTV products.”