Precise slashes bridging rates and launches developer exit 

Precise, part of OSB Group, has made considerable rate reductions across its entire bridging range and introduced a new developer exit product, providing brokers with increased options for short-term finance solutions.

The specialist bridging lender has also changed their criteria and expanded their LTV bands, with bridging rates now starting from 0.62% per month and products available from 55% to 75% LTV.

Highlights of the range include:

· Standard bridging for chain breaks, auction purchases etc

· Tier 1 refurbishment for cosmetic updates

· Tier 2 heavy refurbishment for larger projects requiring property footprint changes

· NEW developer exit offering for customers who are in the process of selling, organising long-term finance or seeking to release capital to move on to another project

All bridging products have:

· Regulated and non-regulated bridging accepted

· No exit fees or ERCs

· Daily interest calculations (min 1 month)

· Retained interest for full term of the loan available

· Non-regulated applications for limited companies accepted

· Stage payments available on Tier 1 & Tier 2

· Refurbs up to 20 bedrooms considered

Alan Kimber, Head of Bridging, Precise said “The bridging market was expected to hit £10.9 billion in value by the end of 20241 and has continued to gain momentum as we get closer to the stamp duty changes coming in from April 2025.

At Precise, we understand the pressures that brokers and their customers are facing at the moment as a chain break, regardless of the circumstances, could make the difference between a customer securing their dream home or having to start again and face higher stamp duty charges.

These rate cuts along with the criteria changes and wider LTV banding reflect our efforts to help ease the stress for unexpected situations where bridging could be the ideal solution for their requirements.”