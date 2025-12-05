Property experts react to the latest Halifax House Price Index data

According to the latest Halifax House Price Index published today, which shows UK house prices broadly flat in November with the average home now costing around £299,892, the housing market appears to be holding steady at a time of economic and political uncertainty. While stability may signal resilience, many aspiring buyers still face affordability pressures and are watching how policy changes and supply-side reforms will shape the market.

To understand what this means for the months ahead, mortgage and property experts have shared their views with us:

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, comments:

“While stable house prices suggest the UK housing market is adapting to ongoing political and economic uncertainty, they are still unaffordable for many aspiring buyers, especially with annual regular pay growth at just 0.5 per cent, according to recent data.



If the Planning and Infrastructure Bill passes its final parliamentary stages on Monday and becomes law before Christmas, it should boost the supply of new homes in England and help moderate prices over the longer term, alongside the devolved administrations’ own building targets.”

James Nightingall, founder of HomeFinder AI, says: “Last month, a lot of house hunters put their search on hold to first evaluate how the Budget would affect them. This resulted in sales falling through but also created opportunities as developers promoted incentives and some sellers lowered their asking price.

Looking ahead, the new mansion tax on homes over £2 million may encourage sellers to list early. This would contribute to an increase in the number of available properties for sale at the top end of the market.”

Jonathan Handford, Managing Director at Fine & Country, comments: “In today’s climate, a month when house prices are neither rising nor falling is still a sign of underlying resilience. With so much economic noise in the background, a steady month suggests that confidence among committed buyers is holding up and that the market is continuing to find its balance.

For sellers, stability is not a bad result. We’re seeing strong interest where homes are priced realistically and presented well, but buyers are more discerning than in previous years.

With greater stock levels in many areas, there is increased competition among sellers to attract the right buyers, so presentation, value and transparency matter more than ever. The homes that shine are still attracting quality leads.

A flat month in price growth also signals an opportunity for buyers. Affordability pressures have begun to ease slightly, and with prices neither rising nor falling sharply, conditions remain favourable for those ready to move quickly. Many households are reassured by this period of consistency, which allows them to plan with more confidence.

With the Autumn Budget having reshaped parts of the property landscape, particularly at the higher end, the next few months will be about clarity and implementation. As long as policy remains predictable and borrowing costs continue their gradual easing, we expect this steady footing to carry into early 2026.

The market may not be accelerating, but it is holding firm, and for many buyers and sellers, that’s exactly what they need right now.”