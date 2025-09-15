Propertymark comments on Zoopla report: Where can you still buy a home for under £150k?

New analysis from Zoopla, one of the UK’s leading property websites, reveals where home buyers can purchase a home for £150,000 or less. The North East and Scotland are the top regions for budget-conscious buyers, offering the highest proportion of affordable homes and the greatest variety of property types.

The analysis shows that just 12 per cent of all homes for sale across Great Britain are priced under £150,000. So for buyers on a budget, location is key. In the North East, a remarkable 41 per cent of all homes for sale fall within this price range, followed by Scotland at 30 per cent. In stark contrast, this figure drops to just two per cent in London and seven per cent in the South East, making it significantly more challenging for buyers in these areas to find a more affordable home.

On the map, Great Britain’s top affordable areas

For buyers seeking a bargain, the top spot for affordability goes to Sunderland in the North East, where nearly half of all homes for sale are priced under £150,000. Sunderland offers buyers a wide variety of properties and is popular for its coastal access, local amenities, and proximity to Newcastle. In Scotland, Aberdeen, leads the way with a striking 49 per cent of its listings priced under £150,000. Aberdeen is ideal for many families, as it is considered fairly safe as well as top-notch schools and colleges.

The analysis also identifies other hotspots for affordable living. Blackpool in the North West has a high proportion (39 per cent) of homes under £150,000, making it an attractive option for first-time buyers and investors drawn to its famous seafront and entertainment. Darlington in Yorkshire & the Humber also offers a significant share (38 per cent) of affordable homes, blending its rich railway history with a modern town centre and good transport links. Even in the South, some areas offer more options than their regional average. In Croydon, for example, seven per cent of listings are under £150,000, providing an entry point into the London market, albeit in the form of smaller, one-bedroom flats.

Table 1: Areas in each region with the largest share of homes priced under £150k

Region Postal area % of for sale homes priced up to £150k # of for-sale homes priced up to £150k North East Sunderland (SR) 49% 500 Scotland Aberdeen (AB) 49% 600 Yorkshire & the Humber Darlington (DL) 38% 660 North West Blackpool (FY) 39% 690 Wales Swansea (SA) 19% 1,450 East Midlands Lincoln (LN) 16% 490 West Midlands Wolverhampton (WV) 19% 200 South West Plymouth (PL) 15% 820 East of England Peterborough (PE) 13% 1,010 South East Portsmouth (PO) 13% 990 London Croydon (CR) 7% 220

Source: Zoopla Research 2025

Houses in the North, flats in the South

The type of property on offer for under £150,000 also varies dramatically across the country. In the North East and Wales, buyers can find a much higher proportion of two and three-bedroom houses in this price range, making up over 60 per cent of listings under £150,000. This provides more options for families and those looking for more space. In Swansea, for example, a city known for its beautiful coastline and vibrant culture, over a third of its affordable listings are three-bedroom houses. This demonstrates the potential for buyers to secure a family-sized home in a popular Welsh location without breaking the bank.

In the South, however, the affordable market is dominated by flats. In London, for example, 64 per cent of all homes under £150,000 are one-bedroom flats, with half of these listings being shared ownership properties. This trend is also evident in the South East and East of England, where flats account for over 70 per cent of the affordable listings. In places like Portsmouth and Peterborough, flats are the most common affordable option, reflecting the high demand and limited land supply in these densely populated areas.

Table 2: Property mix of homes priced up to £150k by region

Region % of <£150k homes that are 1 bed flats % of <£150k homes that are 2 bed flats % of <£150k homes that are 2 bed houses % of <£150k homes that are 3 bed houses North East 9% 21% 31% 31% Scotland 22% 37% 16% 12% Yorkshire and The Humber 21% 24% 26% 22% North West 24% 25% 25% 19% Wales 13% 17% 28% 33% East Midlands 20% 30% 27% 18% West Midlands 32% 33% 16% 13% South West 41% 32% 12% 7% East of England 41% 35% 10% 6% South East 53% 33% 4% 2% London 64% 29% 0% 0% GB Total 29% 28% 19% 16%

Source: Zoopla Research 2025

Daniel Copley, Consumer Expert at Zoopla, comments:

“The North East and Scotland are clear hotspots for budget-conscious buyers, with a significant proportion of homes for sale priced under £150,000. In these areas, affordability doesn’t just mean a low price tag; it also means more choice. We’re seeing a high concentration of two and three-bedroom houses, providing real options for families and those seeking more space.

“However, the story is very different in London and the South East. Here, homes under £150,000 are a rare find, and when they do appear, they are almost exclusively flats, often available through shared ownership. This highlights the major challenge for first-time buyers and those on a tighter budget in the South. While an area like Croydon can offer a good entry point into the London market, it underscores how regional wealth disparities are reshaping the property landscape, pushing buyers to look further north for true affordability and a wider range of property types.”

Nathan Emerson, CEO or Propertymark, comments:

“Buyers who are able to approach their next home move with a greater level of flexibility can reap the rewards of relocation to more popularly priced areas of the country.

“With improved transport links being introduced across the country and flexible working arrangements in place from many employers, more people should hopefully find themselves in a position to enhance their quality of life and relocate to suit their social and professional needs.

“Areas such as Sunderland can also be popular due to its combination of coastal living with vibrant city life. It is renowned for its affordability, and features a blend of historic charm, lush green spaces, and contemporary amenities such as new housing developments and business districts.”