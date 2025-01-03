Propertymark responds to latest Bank of England Money and Credit Report

With the latest Bank of England Money and Credit Report, Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark comments and shares thoughts below:

“The impact of higher interest rates without doubt has had a profound impact across the housing market. Consumers need to feel a degree of confidence within their financial position to approach the buying and selling process, and it is essential that aspects such as inflation are managed robustly to keep long-term stability across the economy, which is needed for a healthy and secure housing market. Propertymark is keen to see interest rates lowered further when conditions permit to help spur growth in 2025.”