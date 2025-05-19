Propertymark responds to Rightmove’s House Price Index

Toby Leek, President of NAEA Propertymark, the professional body for estate agents, comments on the latest Rightmove House Price Index:

“It’s no surprise that April saw a lull in market activity as many of those who wanted to move home, did so before Stamp Duty increased from 1 April. However, prices and the market long term remain resilient and with improved mortgage products now being introduced, buyers are finding extra room in their finances, keeping the cogs of the housing market rotating, and in turn, the wider economy too.

Alongside this, sellers must do their research and market their home with an experienced agent who is less likely to overprice and push for a realistic and timely sale.”