Propertymark responds to the latest Nationwide report

Meg Bratley

·

Unsplash - 19/08/2025 - House

As the UK continues to face mounting pressure to address housing demand, recent data showing a rise in new home construction offers a promising sign for the property market. Yet, industry leaders caution that it’s not just about building more homes—it’s about building the right homes. Mary-Lou Press, President of NAEA Propertymark, highlights the importance of ensuring that new housing reflects the evolving needs of today’s population.

“It’s really positive to see that the number of homes being built continues to grow, as we know that our population and the desire from people to move home continues to increase year on year.

However, we need to make sure that these homes are meeting ongoing societal and cultural evolutions. For example, more people than ever now live alone, and a large portion of them are aged 65 years or older, meaning property specification, type, and tenure all need to be put under the microscope to ensure homes are meeting the requirements of the nation.”

Related Articles

Sign up to the Mortgage & Property Newsletter

Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk Mortage and Property is the new addition to the IFA Talk podcast family, where we discuss the latest topics relevant to Mortgage and Property professionals.

IFA Talk Mortgage & Property Podcast – latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.