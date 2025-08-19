Propertymark responds to the latest Nationwide report

As the UK continues to face mounting pressure to address housing demand, recent data showing a rise in new home construction offers a promising sign for the property market. Yet, industry leaders caution that it’s not just about building more homes—it’s about building the right homes. Mary-Lou Press, President of NAEA Propertymark, highlights the importance of ensuring that new housing reflects the evolving needs of today’s population.

“It’s really positive to see that the number of homes being built continues to grow, as we know that our population and the desire from people to move home continues to increase year on year.

However, we need to make sure that these homes are meeting ongoing societal and cultural evolutions. For example, more people than ever now live alone, and a large portion of them are aged 65 years or older, meaning property specification, type, and tenure all need to be put under the microscope to ensure homes are meeting the requirements of the nation.”