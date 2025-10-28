Propertymark responds to the Renters’ Rights Act following Royal Assent

The landscape of the private rented sector in England is entering a new era with the introduction of the Renters’ Rights Act, which received Royal Assent on 27 October 2025. Marking one of the most significant overhauls of rental legislation in recent years, the Act brings wide-ranging reforms aimed at improving fairness, transparency, and accountability for both tenants and landlords.

Timothy Douglas, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Propertymark, highlights the importance of preparation, collaboration, and ongoing support for professionals across the sector:

“The Renters’ Rights Act introduces significant changes to the private rented sector in England. Despite the legislation receiving Royal Assent on 27 October 2025, not all the measures come into force straight away. Initially, from the end of December, local authorities will have greater investigatory powers and laws outlawing discrimination will commence. Propertymark has provided a comprehensive toolkit of resources to support members to understand the changes, as we continue to work with the UK Government on further implementation dates, ensuring there is capacity in the courts system and a smooth transition to periodic tenancies and evidence-based grounds for eviction.”