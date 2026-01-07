Propertymark response to Moneyfacts report on house price growth

Meg Bratley

·

Unsplash - 07/01/2026

In a recent statement, Mary-Lou Press, President of NAEA Propertymark, shared her perspective on the impact of easing mortgage rates in the current housing market. After years of affordability challenges, she acknowledged that while the prospect of lower rates could bring some relief and encourage modest house price growth, significant hurdles still remain for many buyers.

Mary-Lou Press, NAEA Propertymark President comments:


“Easing mortgage rates will be welcome news after several years of affordability pressures and could support modest house price growth without significantly worsening buyer affordability.

While lower rates may help first-time buyers offset rising prices, high deposits and stretched incomes remain major barriers for many. Home movers and remortgage borrowers, who typically hold more equity, are better placed to benefit.

Lower rates remove a headwind rather than transform the market, and lasting improvements to affordability will depend on stronger wage growth and increased housing supply.”

Related Articles

Mortgage & Property newsletter

Sign up to our Mortgage & Property newsletter to get the last news and insight direct to your inbox.

Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk Mortage and Property is the new addition to the IFA Talk podcast family, where we discuss the latest topics relevant to Mortgage and Property professionals.

Mortgage & Property Podcast – latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.