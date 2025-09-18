Pure Property Finance announced as the official partners of Planning Portal

Cardiff-based Pure Property Finance has just been announced as the sole finance partner of the Planning Portal – the UK’s official online service for submitting planning applications in England and Wales.

Pure Property Finance has teamed up with UK government-backed Planning Portal to help developers secure funding and planning support more easily.

From small residential refurbs to major development sites, the new partnership will make it quicker and easier for developers to access both planning support and funding in one place.

The Planning Portal is a joint venture between the UK Government (Ministry of Housing) and TerraQuest, and is set to handle the vast majority of planning submissions across England and Wales.

Pure Property Finance was founded in Cardiff in 2013 and has since helped secure over £2 billion in funding for residential and commercial property projects that other lenders often overlook.

Stuart Mico, CEO at Pure Property Finance, said:

“We are truly honoured to be the sole finance partner of the Planning Portal. As a small team in Cardiff, it’s great to be recognised for the incredible work that we’re doing and we are very much looking forward to how the Planning Portal will improve the process and communications for developers in England and Wales.”

The partnership removes the two main hurdles of property-led projects. This could be residential refurbishments or multi-unit development sites – planning and funding are the two most difficult aspects to navigate.

Pure’s partnership with Planning Portal will aim to identify early-stage planning opportunities before applicants go through the formal submission procedure.

As well as this, it’ll be able to apply specialist advice to factor planning timelines and requirements into deal terms.

The Planning Portal will also notify Pure when preliminary planning submissions are made, meaning they will be able to offer exclusive finance packets to their customers.

This is a huge benefit that Pure will have over other brokers, who are often waiting for their applications to be approved to move forward with any plans.

The team specialises in finding the right finance – from bridging loans to full-scale development funding, for everyone from first-time developers to seasoned investors.