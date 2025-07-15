Pure Retirement reaffirms commitment to adviser support with new resources

Lifetime mortgage lender Pure Retirement has launched a variety of new resources to support advisers, reaffirming its commitment to growing the later life space through providing advisers with tools to make the most of market opportunities.

The lender has added to its Adviser Marketing Toolkit, a free to access service for all advisers registered with Pure Retirement. The toolkit offers access to a range of print and digital marketing templates, along with white label guides and literature – all of which can feature with advisers’ own branding, helping to provide tools to reach customers and build trust.

Under the new additions, the lender has added two new white label guides, Clarifying Common Misconceptions about Equity Release, and a Customer Profiles Guide (showcasing examples of lifetime mortgage use, and available in both consumer and introducer-facing versions). It’s hoped that these new items will provide advisers with the tools to help potential clients effectively analyse their options and make informed decisions.

A lead generation guide has also been added to the suite of educational guides in the lender’s Academy, helping advisers to grow their business.

Sharing knowledge and wisdom from industry professionals

The lender has also launched a new podcast series, and has released the second episode of Purely In Conversation hosted by National Field Sales Manager, Jane Mullan. The latest edition features Kelly Worthington, Director of Later Life Freedom, as she shares her journey through the later life lending sector, reveals the marketing strategies that have shaped her success, and offers a glimpse into her vision for the future of mortgage advice.

It follows on from a first episode that features Sara Robinson from Equity Release Associates and Matthew Taylor from Equilaw and explores their journey through the later life lending market, how it led them to where they are today, and how they’ve seen the market evolve first-hand.

Speaking of these latest additions, Senior Marketing Manager Melanie Godley says: “Having seen via our research with Smart Money People that 80% of advisers planned on investing in their business this year, and with 66% seeking to improve their marketing, we’ve been more committed than ever to supporting advisers in growing their business and supporting their clients. These latest additions to our resources underline the ongoing efforts within Pure Retirement to grow the market through offering our adviser network the tools and help to educate their clients, and we look forward to continue adding to our offering throughout 2025.”