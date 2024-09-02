Retail Investor Capital powers Blackfinch Energy’s expansion with new Scottish onshore wind farm

Blackfinch Energy, in collaboration with BPG Energy, is proud to announce that the Bradley 2 Wind Farm in Deuchries, Aberdeenshire, is now providing clean, renewable energy to several of the UK’s most renowned high street names and 5-star hotels.

The Bradley 2 Wind Farm is powered by retail capital invested through Blackfinch’s Inheritance Tax-efficient solutions, and shows how individual investors can contribute to large scale renewable energy projects.

With a 4.7 megawatt (MW) installed capacity, the wind farm will generate 14.5 gigawatt (GW) hours of renewable energy annually. The power generated by Bradley 2 is secured under a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Lancashire-based BPG Energy, further solidifying the project’s contribution to a stable and sustainable energy future for British businesses.

“The Bradley 2 Wind Farm demonstrates the three-way synergy between retail investor capital, clean energy infrastructure projects and providing power to the nation’s largest businesses to enable their energy transition. Through vehicles such as the Blackfinch Adapt IHT product, investors gain exposure to asset classes offering fantastic diversification with long-term positive outcomes whilst also benefiting from inheritance tax relief,” said Nick French, Chief Distribution Officer, Blackfinch.

James Hall, Operations Director at BPG Energy added, “We are delighted to collaborate with Blackfinch Energy on the Bradley 2 Wind Farm project. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to delivering flexible, sustainable, and cost-effective energy solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients. Bradley 2 is a prime example of how our innovative approach to non-standard contracting structures and personalised service can help businesses progress towards their net zero goals. We embrace independent generators and craft interesting deals that empower our customers, including many established UK brands, to achieve significant advancements for their sustainable future.”

The UK’s Second National Infrastructure Assessment estimates the UK alone will require £20 to £35 billion of private sector investment per year between 2025 and 2050 in order to achieve its legally-binding Net Zero by 2050 target.

This milestone project, funded by retail investor capital through Blackfinch Group’s tax-efficient investment products, demonstrates the impact of renewable energy solutions financed by everyday investors. Blackfinch Group is dedicated to pioneering projects that not only provide strong returns for investors, but also make a contribution to the UK’s energy transition.