Rightmove HPI: House prices reach new record despite more subdued late Spring market – experts’ views

New figures from Rightmove released today reveal that average asking prices have hit a record high of £379,517 this month, rising by 0.6% (£2,335). However, this is the smallest seasonal increase for May since 2016, with a surge in property listings putting a lid on price growth.

Following a strong start to the year, Rightmove has reported that buyer demand dipped in April—likely influenced by recent stamp duty changes—while new seller activity jumped 14% year-on-year. For mortgage brokers, this evolving landscape points to a more price-sensitive market where competitive rates and realistic pricing will be key to sustaining momentum through the summer.

The average price of property coming to the market for sale rises by 0.6% (+£2,335) this month to a new record of £379,517. The seasonality of the property market means that we have now seen a May price record for the last five years. However, this month’s increase is smaller than usual, and the lowest in May since 2016, reflecting a more subdued late Spring market. The number of available homes for sale continues to run at a ten-year high, creating competition between sellers to secure a buyer for their home, and limiting growth in newly-advertised property prices. April saw what appears to be a post-stamp-duty-increase lull in new buyer demand, measured by the number of people contacting estate agents about homes for sale. This slowdown in new buyer demand is perhaps understandable after the busy first quarter of the year, though there are early signs that the lull may be short-lived. Mortgage rates will be crucial in determining the level of buyer activity for the rest of the year. They have been trickling downwards, and there is hope that the recent Bank Rate cut, the second of the year, may spur on further reductions from lenders.

“Colleen Babcock, property expert at Rightmove said: It’s another new price record this month, but having seen a May price record for the last five years, it appears to be driven more by seasonal factors given that new buyer demand has slowed. The ten-year high choice of homes for sale means that sellers need to be aware of the level of competition they’re facing for the attention of buyers, and the prices that are being advertised in their location. In the current market, buyers may well have several similar homes to choose from in their area, and a home which appears over-priced compared to the competition may not get a second look. This month’s price increase being the lowest in May for nine years is a sign of a market that favours buyers and is more subdued than usual.”

Buyer demand saw a 4% drop in April compared to the same period last year. This is the first month this year that buyer demand has fallen below last year’s level. Along with April’s stamp duty increase in England, some new buyers may have been holding out for the outcome and impact of May’s Bank Rate decision, while President Trump’s approach to tariffs has also created global economic uncertainty. However, year-to-date buyer demand is still 3% ahead of the same period last year, though more front-loaded into the first quarter. Furthermore, there are also signs that April’s lull may just be temporary, with Rightmove’s real-time data now showing an uptick in buyer demand since the beginning of May. In addition, the number of sales agreed in April was 5% ahead of the same period in 2024. This indicates that those buyers who are in the market are serious and are taking advantage of the good choice to get deals done.

The right conditions are coming together to support improved buyer affordability and activity later this year. Average earnings have been going up and are now over 5% ahead of this time last year, outpacing annual house price growth which is now at only +1.2%. Mortgage lenders have been reviewing affordability criteria and slowly reducing interest rates, helping buyers to borrow more. Rightmove’s weekly mortgage tracker shows that the lowest available two-year fixed mortgage rate is now 3.72%, down from 4.75% last year. The much anticipated second Bank Rate cut of the year has also now finally arrived, which could spur on further rate reductions from lenders. The number of new properties coming to the market for sale is 14% ahead of this time last year, keeping buyer choice at its highest level for a decade which is giving buyers an edge in price negotiations.

With new seller activity currently outpacing new buyer activity, sellers are having to work harder to secure a buyer. Rightmove’s research on pricing success highlights the unintended result of pricing a property too high at the start of advertising to test the market, only to have to reduce it later. Homes which need a reduction in price during marketing can take over two months longer to find a buyer. Rightmove’s data also shows that there has been a 32% increase in the number of sellers who have swapped estate agent to try and find a buyer. This reflects the high market competition, and the frustration of some owners that their homes aren’t selling, a process made much harder by setting an over-optimistic price to begin with.

“Despite April’s dip in new buyer demand, there are early signs of a bounce-back in May. Mortgage interest rates are lower than they were at this time last year, and the recent Bank Rate cut also gives us some optimism for further mortgage rate drops that will enable more to buy. While we’re not expecting drastic reductions, any lowering of rates will be a boost to buyer sentiment and affordability. With a high number of sellers and a small dip in buyer demand, it’s worth reminding people out there thinking of coming to market that they need to work hard to attract buyer attention. Working with your estate agent to understand your local market and coming to market with a tempting price will give you the best chance of standing out” Babcock said.

Experts’ views

“We’re seeing strong agreed sales across Northern Lincolnshire, currently tracking notably higher than May 2024. This uptick is driven by improved stock availability and more favourable mortgage rates. However, the market remains competitive. Sellers who are pricing realistically are seeing the best results, often achieving quicker sales. Buyer confidence is definitely improving, but value sensitivity is still key. It’s a promising sign that activity is picking up after a post-stamp duty increase lull.” – David Gardner, MD at DDM Residential in Lincolnshire

David Morris, Head of Homes at Santander UK said “Today’s buyers will be eagerly watching the broader interest rate market, and with further projected Bank of England base rate cuts in 2025 it’s natural that we’ll see a slowdown in buyer activity as many attempt to time the market and secure the lowest possible mortgage rate. However, what is clear both from the split decision from the MPC and the recent bouncing around of swap rates is that the market remains sensitive to wider global economic factors. The increased availability of sub-4% rates, improved affordability and the volume of properties coming to the market means that buyers should be guided more by their own circumstances, and those who have found their dream home and are ready to go, should feel confident to push ahead with their homeownership journey.”

“Nationally there is an increase in property supply unmatched by an increase in number of buyers. In London, some discretionary sellers and buyers are pausing as the impact of political and economic headwinds take time to settle. Pricing strategy is critical right now. With an increased supply of homes for sale buyers can be more selective, and overpricing – unless your property is truly exceptional – is a fast track to stagnation. Sensible pricing will be key to attracting committed, proceedable buyers in today’s market. That said, there is a compelling opportunity to buy and either upsize or get onto the property ladder. The breadth of choice, softer competition, an interest rate drop, and Easter firmly behind us, may offer a clearer runway to secure a home this summer” said Polly Ogden Duffy, Managing Director at John D Wood & Co

Toby Leek, President of NAEA Propertymark, the professional body for estate agents, comments:

“It’s no surprise that April saw a lull in market activity as many of those who wanted to move home, did so before Stamp Duty increased from 1 April. However, prices and the market long term remain resilient and with improved mortgage products now being introduced, buyers are finding extra room in their finances, keeping the cogs of the housing market rotating, and in turn, the wider economy too.



“Alongside this, sellers must do their research and market their home with an experienced agent who is less likely to overprice and push for a realistic and timely sale.”