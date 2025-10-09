Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) adds April Mortgages to lender panel

Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), the mortgage, protection, and financial planning network, has announced a new partnership with long-term lender April Mortgages.

With April Mortgages now on Rosemount’s lender panel, network members will have access to the lender’s range of long-term fixed rate mortgages. April offers fixed rate terms of five to 15 years, and has just launched a new 100% mortgage, allowing buyers a route onto the housing ladder even if they don’t have a deposit.

Rosemount has welcomed a host of lenders and providers onto its panels so far this year, including Offa, Afin Bank, MetLife UK, Atom bank, CHL Mortgages and Moda Mortgages.

Rosemount Financial Solutions is one of the fastest-growing networks in the mortgage market. Recent independent analysis from Network Consulting showed that in the year-to-date Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) has seen a net growth of 14.5%, the third highest of any network in the country.

Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), said:

“April Mortgages is bringing an innovative approach to the mortgage market, providing the sort of long-term fixed rate products which are the norm in Europe, but which are all too rare in the UK. Combined with the ability to borrow up to 100% LTV, these products offer an eye-catching alternative which I’m sure will be valued by our advisers and their clients.

“As a network, we are determined to ensure our advisers have access to a comprehensive range of products which will allow them to support their clients, whatever the circumstances.”

Rachael Hunnisett, Director of Distribution at April Mortgages, added:

“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with Rosemount. From the outset, I was struck by their genuine commitment to opening the doors of homeownership to people who might otherwise struggle to get on the ladder, all while delivering the kind of personal service that makes the journey feel smoother and more positive. I’m excited to work with their growing adviser community to help clients achieve the peace of mind and security that only comes with a longer-term fixed rate mortgage.”

For more information on Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) Ltd, visit https://rosemountfs-ifa.co.uk.

For more information on April Mortgages, visit https://www.aprilmortgages.co.uk.