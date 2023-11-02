Rosemount Financial Solutions renews FINPLAN contract

Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), one of the largest independent mortgage and financial planning networks in the UK, has announced signing a contract renewal agreement with Twenty7tec to extend its access to the tech providers FINPLAN practice management and CRM solution.

FINPLAN provides a customisable workflow that allows tailored fact-find screens to be configured within the system for each advice process. This enables advisers to build a unique fact-find for mortgage and protection cases and support them in delivering appropriate advice, accurate information, up-to-the-minute management information, and in the tracking of financial KPIs.

Twenty7tec acquired the owner of FINPLAN, Bluecoat Software in 2022 after it has already integrated with Velocity. At the time of the acquisition, Twenty7tec said it will be “investing heavily” in developing FINPLAN for advisers, in a bid to “revolutionise” both the wealth and mortgage technology markets.

Ahmed Bawa, CEO at Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), commented:

“We have been immensely impressed with the improved support received from Twenty7tec since the purchase of FINPLAN. We feel listened to and valued as a primary customer of Twenty7Tec which is hugely important to us as a business.

“We look forward to what the future brings with FINPLAN and are proud to be part of Twenty7tec’s continued growth and development.”

Nathan Reilly, Director of Customer Relationships and Operations at Twenty7tec, said:

“We’ve been working closely with the team at Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) for the last 12 months to help shape our roadmap and how best we can serve our customers in the CRM space. The fact that both businesses have recently committed to a new long-term agreement clearly demonstrates the strong partnership that has been established between Twenty7tec and Rosemount and, importantly, emphasises the exciting plans we have for FINPLAN and the role it will play in supporting successful and growing advice businesses.

“We’ve seen first-hand on a number of occasions the support and guidance Rosemount provides their Appointed Representatives, be this through their masterclass sessions or one to one reviews on both the use of the right technology and industry knowledge and best practice, consistently showing an “Adviser First” ethos in what they do.”