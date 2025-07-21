Royal London enhances target lifestyle strategies

Royal London has today announced a strategic enhancement to its target lifestyle strategies, including its default solution, with the aim of delivering improved retirement outcomes for members.

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting positive customer outcomes, Royal London has increased the target equity allocation for younger customers within the growth stage of all target lifestyle strategies. The enhancement has been made to the portfolios of all customers who are invested in one of Royal London’s target lifestyle strategies and are more than 10 years from retirement.

As a result, the overall proportion of growth assets in the default investment solution, Royal London Balanced Lifestyle Strategy (Drawdown), will increase from 82.5% to 92.5%.

Iain McLeod, Director of Investment Propositions, Royal London said:

“As a customer-owned business, we’re constantly reviewing and evolving our propositions to ensure they meet changing customer needs and to reflect our ambitions to be a leader in diversified, future-focused investment strategies.

We will continue to explore opportunities to enhance our range for customers, across private markets, alternatives, traditional fixed income and equities, as the backdrop continues to evolve.

This update, based on extensive modelling, reflects our belief in the long-term benefits of growth assets and our commitment to delivering better outcomes for members.”