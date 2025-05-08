Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine Logo

Royal London Equity Release enhances adviser experience with the launch of new portal

Meg Bratley

·

Royal London Equity Release today announces the launch of its new Broker Portal, designed to streamline the case management process for advisers. This innovative portal allows for efficient adjustments, improvements, and troubleshooting, ensuring advisers have the tools they need at their fingertips. The new portal, described by advisers in the testing phase as “quick and slick”, offers a user-friendly experience. 

The new Broker Portal offers numerous benefits to enhance the adviser experience, including: 

·       Instant quote-to-application: Advisers can now generate and download Key Facts Illustrations (KFIs) instantly and move straight to application, removing the previous 24-hour delay. 

·       Greater flexibility: It’s now easier to requote and switch products if better options become available. 

·       Real-time tracking: Built-in notifications and status-updates improve visibility and support better client communication. 

As part of this transition, the existing systems will be phased out for advisers. From today, new cases will no longer be submitted through the current portal. However, existing customer cases can still be progressed until completion, or until a new KFI is required. 

Chris Flowers, intermediary sales director at Royal London Equity Release said: 

The launch of the Broker Portal is a cornerstone of our strategy this year, reflecting our ’you speak, we listen’ approach. The portal has been developed following extensive market research and incorporates valuable feedback from advisers to enhance their experience. We are committed to continuous technology development to simplify the adviser journey, with the vision of making Royal London Equity Release the easiest lender to do business with.” 

