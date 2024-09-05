Royal London unveils whole of market specialist equity release advice service

Following on from last week’s rebranding announcement of its range of equity release lending products, Royal London today confirms that its whole of market specialist equity release advice service is now available for consumers, and for financial advisers to refer clients.

The service will be available to consumers and will help them access specialist equity release advice to support their desired standard of living and ambitions in retirement. Advice on equity release is primarily provided by specialist advisers, with many financial advisers opting to refer this type of business to specialists.

Royal London Equity Release Advisers offers access to specialist whole of market advisers on equity release and other later-life lending products, such as retirement interest-only mortgages. The service differs from many other services by being a whole of market offering, providing products from all lenders who adhere to the standards of the Equity Release Council.

Jo Kite, Chief Customer Officer at Royal London, said:

“We’re delighted to offer specialist advice and later-life lending solutions. We believe the Royal London brand will bring confidence to those seeking to find the best solution to meet their later life needs, in what continue to be challenging market conditions.”