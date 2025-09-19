Saffron unveils four new lending categories in biggest product refresh of the year

Saffron for Intermediaries has unveiled its most significant mortgage updates of the year, introducing four new lending categories alongside a series of criteria enhancements designed to broaden eligibility and boost affordability for borrowers with complex incomes.

LTI Matrix

A new tiered loan-to-income (LTI) matrix has been introduced across standard residential categories and Self Build. With LTIs available up to 5.5x, the framework builds on Saffron’s Professional Income Boost, which allows borrowing up to 6x income and provides brokers with a clearer, more consistent approach to assessing borrowing potential.

This could mean clients borrowing up to £39,000 more where LTV is 85–90%, and up to £76,000 more where LTV is below 85%, subject to individual circumstances and affordability.

Residential JBSP

Saffron has expanded its Joint Borrower Sole Proprietor (JBSP) proposition, now covering home movers and remortgages. This change offers greater flexibility for families pooling resources – including second steppers, older borrowers, and divorced parents – to sustain property ownership in a challenging affordability environment.

Premier Income

A new Premier Income product has been launched for borrowers earning over £150,000 (sole or joint income). With uncapped LTI and loan sizes up to £5 million, the product creates a more specialist offering for higher-income clients, supporting brokers in segments often constrained by standard criteria.

Expat Residential

A new Expat Residential product has been launched, available to borrowers returning to the UK where direct family remain in the property. This addresses a growing need for globally mobile professionals who often face barriers accessing mainstream lending, despite strong earnings and ties to the UK.

Criteria Enhancements

In addition to the new lending products, Saffron has also introduced a series of broader updates, including:

Affordability – a 1% reduction in stress rates means clients could unlock up to £25,000 in additional borrowing potential. Affordability calculations have also been updated in line with the latest ONS cost of living data, giving brokers a more accurate reflection of household budgets and opening up more opportunities for clients whose cases might previously have fallen short

– a 1% reduction in stress rates means clients could unlock up to £25,000 in additional borrowing potential. Affordability calculations have also been updated in line with the latest ONS cost of living data, giving brokers a more accurate reflection of household budgets and opening up more opportunities for clients whose cases might previously have fallen short Owner Occupied – eligibility has been aligned with Saffron’s Contractor and Self-Employed products. Contractors with more than two years’ contracting can now access standard Owner Occupied mortgages, giving them greater choice and flexibility in how they borrow. This enhancement broadens access for a growing segment of the workforce who often struggle to meet traditional criteria, ensuring they can secure residential lending on fairer terms

Saffron has also extended its Professional Income Boost to self-employed applicants trading for more than two years, with a wider set of accepted qualifications, and updated its first-time buyer JBSP product, which now accepts two owner borrowers and two supporter borrowers.

Tony Hall, Head of Business Development at Saffron for Intermediaries, commented: “This is one of our most comprehensive refreshes to date, with our brand new LTI Matrix, Expat Residential, Premier Income, and JBSP categories all designed to reflect the clients brokers are working with today. These updates directly support globally mobile professionals, high earners, and families pooling income across generations.

Alongside this, we’ve strengthened our existing ranges, extending Professional Income Boost to the self-employed, aligning our Owner Occupied and Contractor propositions, and reducing stress rates to boost affordability. Each step helps brokers open up more opportunities for their clients. At Saffron, we believe progress isn’t about one big change. It’s about refining, adapting, and layering in smarter solutions over time.”

For Saffron’s full product range, please visit: https://www.saffronforintermediaries.co.uk/products