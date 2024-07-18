Saltus appoints Head of Relationship Management to Partnership Programme

Wealth management firm Saltus has appointed Nick Heath as Head of Relationship Management for the Saltus Partnership Programme.

As a seasoned business development professional, with over 20 years of experience delivering outstanding results within the intermediary and private client markets, Nick Heath has joined the business to oversee the relationship management team within the Saltus Partnership Programme.

Nick joins Saltus from YOU Asset Management and has previously held business development positions at Capital Asset Management and 7IM.

Mike Stimpson, Managing Director of the Saltus Partnership Programme, said: “Having launched the Saltus Partnership Programme nearly a year ago, we are excited by what Nick brings to the business as we enter our next phase, supporting our ambitious growth objectives.

“We are committed to building a truly world-class team that enables us to deliver an industry-leading service for our partners and their clients. Nick will play a key role in ensuring all of our partners feel supported, confident and fully equipped to be able to give their clients the best possible chance of achieving their financial goals.”

Commenting on his appointment, Nick Heath said: “After two decades working in the wealth management space, I am incredibly excited to be joining the Saltus Partnership Programme and actively working with ambitious firms to address some of the biggest challenges in the industry today.

“I was attracted to the role by the firm’s game-changing approach to supporting its partners and their clients. Saltus has an incredible calibre of people in its team and I am looking forward to working with them closely in the years ahead.”

The Saltus Partnership Programme launched in September 2023 and works with independent financial planning businesses to drive performance and growth. The Programme supports firms in addressing the biggest challenges they face in scaling their businesses with a view to eventual exit. The programme provides a flexible set of resources, including specialist teams, resources and financial support to help firms make the most of their opportunities, enhance the services they offer to clients and enable them to scale most effectively.