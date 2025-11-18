Santander announces third mortgage rate reduction for November – with rates starting from 3.55%

Santander has announced that from today, Tuesday 18 November, it is reducing its residential and Buy to Let fixed rates across its New Business and Product Transfer ranges by up to 0.29%. The move marks the third time the lender has reduced interest rates this month, with the new rates for home movers starting from 3.55%.

The newly reduced rates are available to customers applying via broker or directly, under Santander’s ‘no dual pricing’ pledge.

Home movers:

All 60% – 95% LTV two-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.14% – with rates starting from 3.55%.

All 60% – 95% LTV three-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.29% – with rates starting from 3.60%.

All 60% – 95% LTV five-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.09% – with rates starting from 3.76%.

First-time buyers:

All 90% and 95% LTV two-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.14% – with rates starting from 4.28%.

All 85% and 95% LTV five-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.12% – with rates starting from 4.24%.

Remortgage – fixed rates:

All 60% – 90% LTV two-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.14% – with rates starting from 3.62%.

All 60% – 75% LTV three-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.12% – with rates starting from 3.80%.

All 60% – 90% LTV five-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.11% – with rates starting from 3.80%.

New build – home mover:

All 60% – 95% LTV two-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.14% – with rates starting from 3.55%.

All 60% – 95% LTV three-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.29% – with rates starting from 3.60%.

All 60% – 95% LTV five-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.09% – with rates starting from 3.76%.

New build – first time buyer:

All 90% and 95% LTV two-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.14% -with rates starting from 4.28%.

All 85% and 95% LTV five-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.12% – with rates starting from 4.24%.

Buy to Let – purchase:

All 60% – 75% LTV two-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.18% – with rates starting from 3.80%.

All 60% – 75% LTV five-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.11% – with rates starting from 4.01%.

Buy to Let – remortgage: