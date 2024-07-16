Santander introduces one-year fixed rate buy-to-let product and reduces rates across product range

Santander UK has today launched a one-year fixed rate Buy-To-Let mortgage product, becoming the first top five mortgage lender in the UK to offer a one-year fixed rate product for landlords. In addition, the lender has announced reductions across its existing Buy-To-Let and Residential fixed and tracker rate mortgage range of up to 0.14%.

The full list of new rates can be found online here.

Graham Sellar, Head of Intermediary Channel as Santander UK said: “We know that the volatile rates this year have made it a tricky market for both customers – and brokers supporting them – with a remortgage or new borrowing. We’re pleased to introduce a one-year fixed rate product to our Buy-To-Let offering, giving landlords certainty of payments, while offering more flexibility than a traditional longer fixed rate.”

Details of Santander UK’s new Buy-To-Let one-year fixed rate product:

75% LTV one-year fixed rate Buy-To-Let remortgage at 5.37% with a £1749 fee.

Examples of reductions across Santander’s existing Buy-To-Let range include:

60% LTV two-year fixed rate, purchase at 5.29% with a £0 purchase fee, reduced by 0.13%.

75% LTV five-year fixed rate, purchase at 4.81% with a £0 purchase fee, reduced by 0.10%.

60% LTV two-year fixed rate, remortgage at 4.78% with a £1749 fee – reduced by 0.04%.

75% LTV two-year fixed rate, remortgage at 5.43% with a £0 purchase fee – reduced by 0.07%.

Examples of residential two-year fixed rates that have been reduced include:

60% LTV two-year fixed rate, purchase at 4.58% with a £999 fee – reduced by 0.06%.

75% LTV two-year fixed rate, purchase at 4.98% with a £0 fee – reduced by 0.05%

85% LTV two-year fixed rate, remortgage at 5.53% with a £999 fee – reduced by 0.14%

90% LTV two-year fixed rate, remortgage at 5.93% with a £999 fee – reduced by 0.10%.

Examples of residential three-year fixed rates that have been reduced include:

60% LTV 3-year fixed rate, purchase at 4.53% with a £999 fee – reduced by 0.08%

75% LTV three-year fixed rate, purchase at 4.87% with a £0 fee – reduced by 0.10%

60% LTV three-year fixed rate, remortgage at 4.60% with a £999 fee – reduced by 0.06%

75% LTV three-year fixed rate, remortgage at 4.96% with a £0 fee – reduced by 0.11%

Examples of residential five-year fixed rates that have been reduced include:

60% LTV five-year fixed rate, purchase at 4.37% with a £0 fee – reduced by 0.11%

95% LTV five-year fixed rate, purchase at 5.41% with a £0 fee and £250 cashback – reduced by 0.05%

60% LTV five-year fixed rate, remortgage at 4.38% with a £999 fee – reduced by 0.04%

90% LTV five-year fixed rate, remortgage at 5.55% with a £0 fee – reduced by 0.10%

Customers are advised to seek independent advice before selecting a new mortgage product as more flexible products will often carry higher costs.