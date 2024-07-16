Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine Logo

Santander introduces one-year fixed rate buy-to-let product and reduces rates across product range

Meg Bratley

·

Santander UK has today launched a one-year fixed rate Buy-To-Let mortgage product, becoming the first top five mortgage lender in the UK to offer a one-year fixed rate product for landlords. In addition, the lender has announced reductions across its existing Buy-To-Let and Residential fixed and tracker rate mortgage range of up to 0.14%. 

The full list of new rates can be found online here.  

Graham Sellar, Head of Intermediary Channel as Santander UK said: We know that the volatile rates this year have made it a tricky market for both customers – and brokers supporting them – with a remortgage or new borrowing. We’re pleased to introduce a one-year fixed rate product to our Buy-To-Let offering, giving landlords certainty of payments, while offering more flexibility than a traditional longer fixed rate.” 

 
 

Details of Santander UK’s new Buy-To-Let one-year fixed rate product: 

  • 75% LTV one-year fixed rate Buy-To-Let remortgage at 5.37% with a £1749 fee. 

Examples of reductions across Santander’s existing Buy-To-Let range include: 

  • 60% LTV two-year fixed rate, purchase at 5.29% with a £0 purchase fee, reduced by 0.13%. 
  • 75% LTV five-year fixed rate, purchase at 4.81% with a £0 purchase fee, reduced by 0.10%. 
  • 60% LTV two-year fixed rate, remortgage at 4.78% with a £1749 fee – reduced by 0.04%. 
  • 75% LTV two-year fixed rate, remortgage at 5.43% with a £0 purchase fee – reduced by 0.07%. 

Examples of residential two-year fixed rates that have been reduced include: 

 
  • 60% LTV two-year fixed rate, purchase at 4.58% with a £999 fee – reduced by 0.06%. 
  • 75% LTV two-year fixed rate, purchase at 4.98% with a £0 fee – reduced by 0.05% 
  • 85% LTV two-year fixed rate, remortgage at 5.53% with a £999 fee – reduced by 0.14% 
  • 90% LTV two-year fixed rate, remortgage at 5.93% with a £999 fee – reduced by 0.10%. 

Examples of residential three-year fixed rates that have been reduced include: 

  • 60% LTV 3-year fixed rate, purchase at 4.53% with a £999 fee – reduced by 0.08% 
  • 75% LTV three-year fixed rate, purchase at 4.87% with a £0 fee – reduced by 0.10% 
  • 60% LTV three-year fixed rate, remortgage at 4.60% with a £999 fee – reduced by 0.06% 
  • 75% LTV three-year fixed rate, remortgage at 4.96% with a £0 fee – reduced by 0.11% 

Examples of residential five-year fixed rates that have been reduced include: 

  • 60% LTV five-year fixed rate, purchase at 4.37% with a £0 fee – reduced by 0.11% 
  • 95% LTV five-year fixed rate, purchase at 5.41% with a £0 fee and £250 cashback – reduced by 0.05% 
  • 60% LTV five-year fixed rate, remortgage at 4.38% with a £999 fee – reduced by 0.04% 
  • 90% LTV five-year fixed rate, remortgage at 5.55% with a £0 fee – reduced by 0.10% 

Customers are advised to seek independent advice before selecting a new mortgage product as more flexible products will often carry higher costs.  

 
 

