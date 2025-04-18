Santander offers four-year railcard freebie for new and existing savings customers

Meg Bratley

·

From today (15 April 2025), new and existing Santander customers aged between 20 to 25 can nab themselves a free four-year railcard when they open any Santander savings account or cash ISA before 31 May 2025.  

To be eligible to snap up this offer, customers must:  

  • Pay at least £50 into a new Santander savings account or cash ISA by 31 May 2025, 
  • Maintain a minimum balance of £50 in the account until at least 30 June 2025, and  
  • Set up online or mobile banking by 31 May. 

This new freebie from Santander offers customers a third off train travel across England, Scotland, Wales, and the London Underground when the card is linked to an Oyster card. The average 16-25 Railcard user saves £192 a year with the card, meaning a potential average saving of £768 over the four-year term(2). 

Saket Jasoria, Head of Savings at Santander UK, said:“With the Easter and Spring Bank Holidays on the horizon, many people will be saving up for a quick getaway – whether that’s a weekend trip to see friends and family, or just making the most of the opportunity to explore somewhere new. We’re delighted to be able to help them make the most of the upcoming holidays, as well as supporting them to save even more over the years ahead, with both the railcard and through our range of savings products.”  

Customers can open an account either online or in branch. More information about the railcard offer can be found here.   

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.