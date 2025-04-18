Santander offers four-year railcard freebie for new and existing savings customers

From today (15 April 2025), new and existing Santander customers aged between 20 to 25 can nab themselves a free four-year railcard when they open any Santander savings account or cash ISA before 31 May 2025.

To be eligible to snap up this offer, customers must:

Pay at least £50 into a new Santander savings account or cash ISA by 31 May 2025,

Maintain a minimum balance of £50 in the account until at least 30 June 2025, and

Set up online or mobile banking by 31 May.

This new freebie from Santander offers customers a third off train travel across England, Scotland, Wales, and the London Underground when the card is linked to an Oyster card. The average 16-25 Railcard user saves £192 a year with the card, meaning a potential average saving of £768 over the four-year term(2).

Saket Jasoria, Head of Savings at Santander UK, said: “With the Easter and Spring Bank Holidays on the horizon, many people will be saving up for a quick getaway – whether that’s a weekend trip to see friends and family, or just making the most of the opportunity to explore somewhere new. We’re delighted to be able to help them make the most of the upcoming holidays, as well as supporting them to save even more over the years ahead, with both the railcard and through our range of savings products.”

Customers can open an account either online or in branch. More information about the railcard offer can be found here.