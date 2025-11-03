Santander reduces Home Mover mortgage rates

Santander has announced that from today (Monday 3 November), it is reducing its residential fixed rates across its Home Mover and New Build Home Mover ranges.

As part of Santander’s ‘no dual pricing’ pledge to brokers, the new pricing is available to all customers, whether they are applying via a broker or direct.

Home Mover:

All 75%, 85%, 90% and 95% LTV 2 year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.10%.

All 75% LTV 3 year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.10%.

All 75%, selected 85%, all 90% and 95% LTV 5 year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.04%.

75% LTV 3 year fixed rate with a £999 fee and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.10% to 3.86%.

85% LTV 5 year fixed rate with a £0 fee and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.02% to 4.33%.

90% LTV 2 year fixed rate with a £999 fee and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.02% to 4.30%.

95% LTV 5 year fixed rate with a £0 fee and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.02% to 4.84%.

New Build – Home Mover:

All 75%, 85%, 90% and 95% LTV 2 year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.10%.

All 75% LTV 3 year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.10%.

All 75%, selected 85%, all 90% and 95% LTV 5 year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.04%.