Santander reduces residential fixed mortgage rates and introduces new large loan products

Meg Bratley

·

Unsplash - 10/11/2025

Santander has announced that from Tuesday 11 November, it is reducing its residential fixed rates across its New Business and Product Transfer ranges by up to 0.14%. The move marks the second time the lender has reduced interest rates this month, as last week (Monday 3 November) it lowered rates across its home mover range. 

Alongside the rate reductions, Santander is also introducing new five-year fixed rate large loan products for remortgage customers.  

The newly reduced rates are available to customers applying via broker or directly under Santander’s ‘no dual pricing’ pledge. 

Home movers:  

  • All 60% – 95% LTV two- and five-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.13%, e.g:
    • 60% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £0 fee and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.13% to 3.93%. 
    • 85% LTV five-year fixed rate with a £0 fee and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.13% to 4.20%. 
    • 95% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £0 fee and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.07% to 4.85%.
  • All 60% – 75% LTV three-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.13%, e.g:
    • 60% LTV three-year fixed rate with a £0 fee and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.13% to 3.93%. 
    • 75% LTV three-year fixed rate with a £0 fee and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.05% to 4.07%. 

First-time buyers:  

  • All 90% LTV five-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.14% e.g:
    • 90% LTV five-year fixed rate with a £0 fee and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.14% to 4.44%. 

Remortgage – fixed rates:  

  • All 60% – 85% LTV two and five-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.10% e.g.:
    • 60% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.07% to 3.80%. 
    • 85% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.10% to 4.26%. 
    • 75% LTV five-year fixed rate with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.04% to 3.98%. 
  • All 60% – 75% LTV three-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.14%. fixed rate with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.13% to 4.02% e.g:
    • 60% LTV three-year fixed rate with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.09% to 3.88%. 

New build – home mover: 

  • All 60% – 95% LTV two and five-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.13%;  
  • All 60% – 75% LTV three-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.13%. 

New build – first time buyer:  

  • All 90% LTV five-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.14%. 

NEW Large loans – remortgage:  

  • New 60% LTV five-year fixed products starting at 3.90%; minimum loan size £500,000. 

Product transfer, residential fixed rates: 

  • Rate reductions: all 60%, 75%, 80% and 85% LTV two, three and five-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.10%. 

