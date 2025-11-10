Santander reduces residential fixed mortgage rates and introduces new large loan products

Santander has announced that from Tuesday 11 November, it is reducing its residential fixed rates across its New Business and Product Transfer ranges by up to 0.14%. The move marks the second time the lender has reduced interest rates this month, as last week (Monday 3 November) it lowered rates across its home mover range.

Alongside the rate reductions, Santander is also introducing new five-year fixed rate large loan products for remortgage customers.

The newly reduced rates are available to customers applying via broker or directly under Santander’s ‘no dual pricing’ pledge.

Home movers:

All 60% – 95% LTV two- and five-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.13%, e.g: 60% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £0 fee and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.13% to 3.93%. 85% LTV five-year fixed rate with a £0 fee and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.13% to 4.20%. 95% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £0 fee and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.07% to 4.85%.

All 60% – 75% LTV three-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.13%, e.g: 60% LTV three-year fixed rate with a £0 fee and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.13% to 3.93%. 75% LTV three-year fixed rate with a £0 fee and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.05% to 4.07%.



First-time buyers:

All 90% LTV five-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.14% e.g: 90% LTV five-year fixed rate with a £0 fee and £250 cashback. Rate reduced by 0.14% to 4.44%.



Remortgage – fixed rates:

All 60% – 85% LTV two and five-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.10% e.g.: 60% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.07% to 3.80%. 85% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.10% to 4.26%. 75% LTV five-year fixed rate with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.04% to 3.98%.

All 60% – 75% LTV three-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.14%. fixed rate with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.13% to 4.02% e.g: 60% LTV three-year fixed rate with a £999 fee. Rate reduced by 0.09% to 3.88%.



New build – home mover:

All 60% – 95% LTV two and five-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.13%;

All 60% – 75% LTV three-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.13%.

New build – first time buyer:

All 90% LTV five-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.14%.

NEW Large loans – remortgage:

New 60% LTV five-year fixed products starting at 3.90%; minimum loan size £500,000.

Product transfer, residential fixed rates: